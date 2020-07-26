LIFE AFTER COVID: Aircoach resumes Cork & Belfast services, but with only 24 seats

26 July 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

From Monday, July 27th, Aircoach will resume limited services on their Cork (704X) and Belfast (705X) routes. Both services will operate seven days a week. All other services will remain temporarily suspended until further notice.

In March, Aircoach’s services ground to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this, Aircoach operated five 24-hour services connecting Dublin Airport, Dublin City Centre, Belfast, Cork, Greystones, Bray, Leopardstown, Killiney and Dalkey.

The resumption of the 704X service will once again depart and return to Patrick’s Quay in Cork City traveling to Dublin City Centre (Bachelors Walk) and Dublin Airport. Customers are advised to ensure they check the updated timetables on aircoach.ie as a result of reduced services. The 705X City Express service from Belfast’s Glengall Street to Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre (O’Connell Street) will also resume with a reduced number of services.

With social distancing measures in place to ensure customer safety, all coaches will strictly operate with only 23/24 seats available for purchase depending on the coach layout. Customers should pre-book their tickets online at aircoach.ie to guarantee a seat.

In line with Government regulations, all customers will be required to wear face masks on board each service. Antibacterial hand gel is available on all coaches and combined with an enhanced cleaning regime, customers can have the confidence to travel safely with Aircoach. For more information on the steps Aircoach are taking to protect staff and customers during the pandemic visit www.aircoach.ie/covid-19

Commenting ahead of the return of services, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said,

“The transport industry has been hit hard over the past number of months but we’re looking forward to getting back on the road on July 27th and taking positive steps forward with our Cork and Belfast routes. A significant amount of people rely on our intercity services between Cork, Belfast and Dublin and this became even more apparent as restrictions eased. As we get set to welcome our customers once again on July 27th, the safety of our drivers and customers is at the forefront of everything we do. While surroundings may look a little different than previously, customers will continue to travel in luxury with Aircoach.”

For further information and to keep up to date with the latest news from Aircoach, visit www.aircoach.ie

