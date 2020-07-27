HOW TO STAYCATION IN IRELAND: Combined service combines DELUXE train with PRIVATE coach

27 July 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork, Cobh and the village of Blarney are to be visited by holidaymakers travelling on a new deluxe train, coach and accommodation tour soon to be operated by Dublin-based Railtours Ireland in association with Iarnród Éireann.

Marketed under the title of ‘The Emerald Pullman’, the tour will visit almost every tourist sight and destination accessible by road and rail, departing Dublin on Sundays from August 9th until August 23rd inclusive, travelling throughout on a fast, comfortable private intercity train exclusively allocated by Iarnród Éireann to the Emerald Pullman service.

A departure from their normal rail tours offering, the 7-night, 8-day rail tour was devised as a response to the absence of overseas visitors at whom their programmes are normally aimed.

A feature of the package is that guests living outside Dublin can model their plan according to their preference – joining the tour in Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast – while guests boarding in Dublin can, for example, do segments of the tour.

Commenting, Railtours CEO, Jim Deegan said: “Working in association with Iarnród Éireann – with all of the comfort and reassurance that provides for customers – the Emerald Pullman package offers holidaymakers the chance to sit back, relax and absorb all of the scenic attractions that has made Ireland the top-ranking tourist destination it is”.

Further details of their Emerald Pullman offering can be had at www.railtoursireland.com

