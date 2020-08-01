NORTH CORK TOURISM: Mallow Boardwalk Project

1 August 2020

Cork County Council can confirm that works on the Mallow Boardwalk Project will commence in the coming days and are expected to continue for a number of weeks. The planned works will see the installation of new kerbing, new footpaths and the laying of ducting along with the relocation of the War of Independence Monument from its existing location on the bridge parapet to a safer, purpose-built space, in a new amenity area on the northern approach to the bridge.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcoming the commencement of works, said;

“This is good news for Mallow. The new junction layout will ultimately increase journey speeds, improve pedestrian crossings and increase safety for vehicles turning, especially HGV’s. The streetscape in this area will be enhanced and the Boardwalk gives shared space for cyclists and pedestrians. It also reinforces the link between the residential southern area of Mallow and the town centre. It’s especially good news for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users on the bridge.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added;

“The Boardwalk, which is funded by Cork County Council and the EU through the Designated Urban Centres Grant Scheme managed by the Southern Assembly, allows for additional traffic turning lanes on the bridge and will greatly improve traffic flow in Mallow. Traffic studies and modelling show the Boardwalk and associated extra traffic lane will produce significant journey time reductions with associated sustainability, environmental and economic benefits to Mallow. These works further complement the Council’s Project ACT initiative, ensuring our towns and villages are best placed to realise their full potential. ”

The works will involve stop/go traffic management including some elements of night time works. While the works are being programmed to minimise traffic disruption, some disruption and delays at the Junction of Park Road, Bridge Street and Mallow Bridge; the junction of the N72 & R620 are expected.

