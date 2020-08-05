Carrigaline Community Parklet turns Parking Space to Public Place

5 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Through Cork County Council’s Project ACT (Activating County Towns), the community in Carrigaline identified a number of key areas within the town where additional outdoor seating and amenity space could be provided to meet the demand for quality recreation and amenity space. The Council responded with the Carrigaline Community ‘Parklet’ as a way of providing a novel amenity space in the heart of a bustling town centre.

Project ACT stakeholders including local Councillors, representatives from the Community Association, Business Association, Tidy Towns, My Town My Plan and local residents were on hand last weekend to mark the completion of the new parklet.

Carrigaline Municipal District Chair Cllr. Aidan Lombard expressed his delight at how the Community Parklet has turned out;

“The Carrigaline Community Parklet creates a social space within the town that greatly adds to the sense of community and place-making. It’s great to see the local community and groups such as the local Tidy Towns group enjoying the space. Local initiatives such as this will hopefully encourage people to spend a little longer in town, support local businesses and appreciate what Carrigaline has to offer.”

Maura Allen, Chair of Carrigaline Tidy Towns, added;

“Tidy Towns Volunteers are absolutely delighted to see this new use of space to enhance and inject some colour into this area. The Parklet is ideally located in a riverside setting to provide a focal point for the town, which Tidy Towns volunteers work tirelessly to make beautiful. I would like to thank Cork County Council for this investment in our public space, making it an attractive place for locals and visitors alike.”

