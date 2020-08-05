WATER OFF: Togher Road, Tramore Road, Vicars Road, Clashduv Road, Connolly Road, Pouladuff Road, Pearse Road, Glasheen Road

5 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Water main improvement works on Togher Road, Cork City may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 18.00 on Thursday 6 August to 06.00 on Friday 7 August 2020

Irish Water wishes to advise customers on the Togher Road, Tramore Road, Vicars Road, Clashduv Road, Connolly Road, Pouladuff Road, Pearse Road, Glasheen Road and surrounding areas in Togher, Cork, that as part of water main improvement works being delivered there may be disruption to water supply from 18.00 on Thursday 6 August to 06.00 on Friday 7 August 2020.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

