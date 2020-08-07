Plans well underway for the return to education in Cork ETB

7 August 2020

In preparation for the re-opening of Cork ETB schools, colleges and centres, Principals and the Executive met (socially distant) today, 6th August 2020, for the first time since March 2020. (All meetings from March to date have taken place through the Office 365 platform on Teams). The meeting considered the Government’s Roadmap for Full Return to School that was released at the end of July. The roadmap sets out how schools will reopen for all students at the end of this month and what the operation of schools will look like and be sustainable in a Covid-19 context.

Chief Executive, Mr. Denis Leamy stated that plans are well underway for the safe return of schools, colleges and centres for education. Communication to our staff, learners and parents is key to the organisation. It is our priority to have all learners return to their education setting, while managing risk as much as is humanly possible. Cork ETB will follow public health advice at all times and will engage with all stakeholders throughout this process of re-opening our schools and colleges. He added that CETB Principals, Executive and staff will work as a collective and learn from each other over the coming months.

While it is acknowledged that the return to education is a huge logistical task to be undertaken, Cork ETB is making every effort to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible for all involved.

About Cork ETB

Cork ETB was set up under the Education and Training Boards Act and is one of 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs) to take responsibility for the delivery of primary, post primary and further education in line with their predecessor VECs (Vocational Education Committees). Cork ETB is responsible for 24 post-primary schools and colleges that offer PLC courses, 2 Community National Schools, Cork ETB School of Music, Music Generation Cork City, the impressive Cork Training Centre and three of the largest PLC colleges in the country, namely Cork College of Commerce, St. John’s Central College and CSN College of FE.

