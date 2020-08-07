Council builds 3 social houses in Gaeltacht

7 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork has turned the sod on a new development of social housing at Páirc an Dochtúra, Ballyvourney (Baile Bhúirne), Co Cork.

The development between the Approved Housing Body known as ‘Comhlacht Tithe Sóisialta & Forbairt an tSuláin Teo’ and Droumleigh Construction Ltd., will see the construction of 3 houses providing long-term accommodation for social needs. Building is expected to commence immediately with the properties available in 2021, for older people from Cork County Council’s Housing List in need of social housing in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

Cork County Council, as the sanctioning authority for the project, assisted in securing funding to the value of €683,595 from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government through the Capital Assistance Scheme.

Welcoming the development, Conchúr Ó Murchú, Cathaoirleach of the Approved Housing Body known as ‘Comhlacht Tithe Sóisialta & Forbairt an tSuláin Teo’ praised the relationship between Cork County Council and his company,

“The development will allow older people to live in their own area for as long as possible and enjoy a high quality of life through established connections with the community.”

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork, commented,

“These much needed homes will help to meet social housing needs locally for older members of our community. This development will contribute positively to the vibrant and welcoming community of Baile Bhuirne and Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added,

“This is one of many housing schemes that Cork County Council is making available to the people of Cork County. This is indicative of the progress being made in the delivery of high quality housing throughout the county.We have surpassed our 3 year construction targets for 2018-2020 and despite the impact of Covid19 restrictions, Cork County Council has taken a proactive approach to ensure the continuation of delivery, complying with all relevant protocols and safety measures.”

‘Comhlacht Tithe Sóisialta & Forbairt an tSuláin Teo’ is a non-profit organisation located in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, near Macroom, Co Cork. It has previously developed 19 social houses at Cois Cille, and The Old Creamery in Cill na Martra, Cois Locha in Cúil Aodha and Páirc an Dochtúra in Baile Mhúirne together with day centres in Cill na Martra and Baile Mhúire. These facilities are used regularly for a diverse range of activities to improve the lives of the elderly and local people in Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.

