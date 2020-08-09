Night-time economy taskforce for Cork City

9 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Night-time economy taskforce & a ‘Night Mayor’ for Cork could “revolutionise” arts & entertainment in the city for life after Covid

Green Party Councillors in Cork have welcomed the recent announcement that a new Night-time Economy Taskforce will be established to promote and develop a vibrant and sustainable night-time culture and economy.

Green Party Councillor for Cork City North East Oliver Moran said the taskforce could help the arts to bounce back from Covid:

“Musicians, venues and other night culture workers have been particularly affected by COVID-19 restrictions. The cancellation of the Jazz Festival has been a blow to those in the city relying on the night-time economy.

“Before the crisis, Cork was already a Purple Flag city, the international award for excellence in the night time economy. We will need to prepare now so that places like Oliver Plunkett Street and MacCurtain Street, that offer a nighttime culture experience unique to Cork, are ready to bounce back when restrictions are lifted.

“The transformation of Prince’s Street shows the solidarity between businesses in the night-time economy and a willingness from the city to innovate to support the businesses in the area. The renaissance of MacCurtain Street, and the proposed investment in the street for 2021, is another example of very positive collaboration between businesses and local government. This task force will be another forum to look more broadly at challenges facing night-time culture and the night-time economy, whether that is regulations, licencing laws, transport, or other issues.”

Green Party Councillor for Cork City South East, Lorna Bogue, has said that her proposals for a night mayor for Cork could prove essential given the emphasis on the night-time economy:

“Before the pandemic I had put a motion in to Cork City Council, to explore having a Night Mayor in the city, as such initiatives have worked in other jurisdictions.

“I am glad to see that this idea has progressed, and it becomes more relevant than ever with the Covid crisis, as these types of work & jobs are particularly badly affected. We need to be innovative to find ways to change our night culture so it is more than what it was before, while being in line with public health advice.

“The night-time economy isn’t just about going out for a few drinks, it’s about getting more out of our public spaces, it’s about livability. Late-night cafes, and more accessible arts & music venues, particularly for younger people, will also be key, and a Night Mayor could play a central role in that.

“There is a real opportunity for the arts here if we can have a champion for nightlife in Cork city,” Councillor Bogue concluded.

The Taskforce was announced in the past fortnight by Minister Catherine Martin TD, and will be led by the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

