Bus Éireann introduces 3 additional Expressway 51 Cork/Limerick/Galway services 7-days a week from today

9 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

From today, Bus Éireann will run two additional Expressway 51 services from Cork to Limerick and Galway, serving Shannon Airport and Ennis, seven days a week. These coaches will depart Cork at 12:25 and 14:25 (2.25pm) daily and Galway at 07:05 and 09:05 each morning.

“Expressway services were reduced by 14 per cent through the Covid19 crisis, and we have been experiencing high demand on some services in recent weeks. We are very pleased to have been able to reorganise resources, with the support of the National Transport Authority, to deliver two extra services on the Cork / Limerick / Galway route, keeping Ireland connected. We’d like to thank customers once again for their understanding and remind people of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all public transport – a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings throughout your journey,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

