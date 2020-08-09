Paintings by Irish artist Debbie Chapman on exhibit at The Montenotte

9 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A collection of paintings by Irish artist Debbie Chapman is now on exhibit at The Montenotte Hotel Cork until January 2021, as part of the hotel’s thriving artist in residence programme to support Irish artistic talent.

“My destination is no longer a place, rather a new way of seeing” – Marcel Proust. Debbie Chapman has long been struck by this quote from Proust about developing new perspectives, and recent global events have brought his words into even sharper focus.

Her newest work looks at our response to having our movements restricted and simultaneously, the opportunity to view the world through a new lens.

Commenting on her new collection of paintings, on exhibit at The Montenotte, Debbie Chapman said, “While sometimes we make time to contemplate life’s bigger questions, it’s the gradual accumulation of micro-reflections that create our view of the world. These thoughtful pauses occur throughout any average day and often go unnoticed. They lead to observations, realisations or just an appreciation of the moment itself.

“Either way, we come to see the world differently and eventually, acknowledge a new reality. This is the subject for my collection”.

General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel Brian Bowler said, “Debbie Chapman’s paintings are a stunning memento of the times we live in – of new perspectives, contemplation, and self-reflection. We are proud to support local Irish artists whilst also bringing unique and interesting works of art to the hotel for our guests and visitors to appreciate.”

You can view Debbie Chapman’s work at The Montenotte from 1st August 2020 until January 2021. The Montenotte Hotel’s artist in residence programme is run in association with The Gallery Kinsale, and all paintings on display are available to purchase from thegallerykinsale.com/exhibition

Who is Debbie Chapman?

Debbie Chapman is an Irish painter, based in Dublin. She has been painting professionally since 2003. Her work has been commissioned for notable Irish public spaces such as The Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin, Waterford General Hospital and the Naas Courthouse in Kildare. Debbie works from her studio in the wooded valley of the River Liffey, near the Strawberry Beds and Phoenix Park. She uses oil, wax and acrylics in her mixed media paintings on archival paper, panel and canvas.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media