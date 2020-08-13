SOCCER MATCH PREVIEW: Cork City -v- Sligo Rovers

13 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City return to home league action on Friday as they welcome eighth placed Sligo Rovers to Turner’s Cross. A win for the Rebel Army would see them overtake the visitors in the league table, while a victory for the Bit O’Red would see them pull five points ahead of City.

City come into the game off the back of Tuesday’s victory over Longford Town in the FAI Cup, while Sligo Rovers have two wins from two since the restart, scoring impressive victories over Derry City and Shelbourne.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Bishopstown, City boss Neale Fenn spoke of City’s intent to go out and pick up three points: “It’s a game we believe we can win, and it’s a game we will try and win. It won’t be easy, Sligo Rovers are a very good team with a great manager so we just need to make sure that we concentrate on ourselves and do what we can do, and we’ll see how that takes us.”

Fenn will be boosted by the availability of Scott Fenwick and Kit Elliott, as the pair have completed the mandatory quarantine period since arriving at the club. “That gives us options. I’ve said for a while that we’ve been lacking in that area through injuries. Cian Murphy has been playing up there, and he’s done well. Ricardo came on, on Tuesday, and he’s shown us that he can play up there, so now we have two more options.”

On the injury front, Fenn is hopeful that Gearóid Morrissey will be involved, having returned to training this week. Cian Bargary and Cory Galvin are likely to miss out, having picked up injuries in the Longford Town and Waterford matches, respectively. Long term absentees Rory Doyle and Conor Davis are also definitely out. Deshane Dalling also returns from suspension and will be available for selection.

How to watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live on the SSE Airtricity League’s brand new streaming service, #WATCHLOI! Supporters can purchase a Season Pass for €55, which will ensure access to streams of all remaining SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches for the rest of the season, as well as select FAI Cup ties. Alternatively, you can purchase Match Passes on a game-by-game basis, priced at €5 per game.

Referee: Robert Harvey

Injury News: Gearóid Morrissey, Conor Davis, Rory Doyle, Cory Galvin, Cian Bargary

League form: L L W L L D

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media