Almost €220,000 to improve Cork County community facilities

17 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Community centres and facilities in Cork will benefit from €219,478 for essential upgrades and maintenance as part of the July stimulus package.

Funding worth a total €5 million will be provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Community Enhancement Programme and is in addition to €2 million provided earlier this year.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said, “The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) seeks to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities through capital grants allocated to community groups.

“The funding can be used for the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres, and community buildings.

“We depend hugely on our local community groups in Cork and I hope that this funding will help them to continue the important work that they carry out within our society.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for everyone, and our community groups have stepped up to the plate in providing essential services and activities and the Government recognises that.

“Today’s announcement complements other funding announced recently by the Department, such as an additional €10m funding for the Town and Village Renewal scheme under the Government’s July stimulus package, previous funding of €2m under the Community Enhancement Programme, and the €35m COVID-19 Stability Fund.

“The CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDC) in Cork County Council. In order to allow flexibility, the Department is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each Local Community Development Committee to set its own, to best suit its area.

“The Department will require that all closing dates are no later than end October 2020. Groups should check with their LCDC for further details,” Senator Lombard concluded.

