AUDIO: A Cork Based Construction Firm Appointed to Build New Primary School in Kanturk

21 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Based Construction Firm Vision Contracting Ltd has been appointed by the OPW to build the new Primary School in Kanturk.

Confirming the good news, North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said he was delighted to receive confirmation from the Office of the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, TD that Cork based building firm Vision Contracting Ltd has been appointed to construct the new primary school in Kanturk and thanked him for his interest in this project since his recent appointment as Minister for the OPW who have been authorised to lead out on the building of this new School on behalf of the Department of Education.

Commenting on the latest positive developments, Cllr. O’Shea said “It has been a long time coming but we are finally here now. It is such good news for the staff, parents and most importantly the primary school students of Kanturk. Works are due to commence within weeks and I am really looking forward to seeing boots on the ground here over the coming weeks and months”.

Vision Contracting Ltd is a Cork based construction services company and is a leading builder in a number of niche market segments. The company has earned recognition for undertaking complex projects successfully and for its customer focus and hands on working approach.

Cllr. O’Shea added “I know how important this development is for our Town and we will also shortly be commencing with the construction of the relief road for Kanturk which will facilitate better access to our new School. It is expected that the entire build phase of the project will take approximately 14-18 months to complete”.

