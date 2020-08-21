Cork 3rd level students to benefit from almost €1.6m laptop fund

21 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Third level students in Cork will benefit from a new fund to help them access laptops and other devices, Colm Burke TD has said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has confirmed the funding for Cork students as part of a new fund for student devices worth €15 million. The fund is part of a larger €168 million package to help further and higher education sectors deal with the impacts of Covid-19.

Speaking today, Deputy Colm Burke said: “Covid-19 has disrupted many aspects of our lives. For students in third level, it has resulted in a changed college experience.

“This new academic year will see students attending courses online and they will need access to devices to cope with this challenge. This investment will allow us to help 16,700 students access laptops and will ensure they can keep up to date with their studies.

“It will also go some way to bridging the digital divide, support students and ensure equality of access to education.”

The €168 million funding package includes an additional €10 million for access supports which complements the IT support package. Students in higher education institutions experiencing exceptional financial need can apply for support via their local access office.

The devices will be distributed through targeted lending schemes run by the institutions and will be overseen by Student Access Offices.

Minister Harris added: “The focus will be on ensuring disadvantaged students have access to the devices.

“But we must also recognise many students and their families have fallen on hard times as a result of Covid. We must ensure they don’t fall behind in their studies and ensure they can access this support fund also.

“We still have significant work to do to address the digital divide in Ireland but this will go some of the way to doing that.”

The grant funding for the devices will be provided to Higher Education Institutions through the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and to Education and Training Boards through SOLAS. The bulk order of laptops was organised by HEAnet, which provides internet connectivity and ICT services to education bodies throughout Ireland.

ONCE-OFF COVID-19 GRANT TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED STUDENTS IN ACCESSING ICT DEVICES Allocations to higher and further education providers DCU €641,843 NUI Galway €682,999 TCD €466,224 TU Dublin €1,290,463 UCC €590,432 UCD €777,017 UL €563,413 MU €577,223 MIC €219,065 NCAD € 41,603 RCSI € 64,498 St Angela’s College € 71,748 Athlone IT €272,480 CIT €515,866 IADT €101,760 Dundalk IT €257,965 GMIT €357,694 IT Carlow €529,694 IT Sligo €263,885 IT Tralee €151,199 Letterkenny IT €373,339 Limerick IT €384,980 Waterford IT €522,544 St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth € 13,751 Marino € 45,373 NCI €222,942 Cavan and Monaghan ETB €211,000 City of Dublin ETB €887,000 Cork ETB €469,500 Donegal ETB €184,500 Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB €489,000 Galway and Roscommon ETB €326,000 Kerry ETB €176,500 Kildare and Wicklow ETB €240,500 Kilkenny and Carlow ETB €171,500 Laois and Offaly ETB €145,000 Limerick Clare ETB €385,000 Longford and Westmeath ETB €145,500 Louth and Meath ETB €313,500 Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB €263,000 SOLAS Funded Groups €35,500 Tipperary ETB €191,000 VSCCS €58,000 Waterford and Wexford ETB €308,000 TOTAL €15m

