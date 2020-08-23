Cork TD calls for funding for ‘Cork Life Centre’

23 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Padraig O’Sullivan has called for the allocation of funding for the Cork Life Centre.

The Cork Life Centre is an educational service catering for children between the ages of 12-18 years who for various reasons have not thrived or coped in a mainstream educational setting.

There are currently 55 students in attendance who greatly benefit from the services provided. Using the support offered they are given the opportunity to achieve a formal school education.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “I am calling on the department of education to provide funding for this unique and important education service allowing them to reopen in time for this semester. Cork life centre offers an invaluable opportunity to their students to help further their education and develop their life skills, protecting this services that is able to offer such vital supports to the vulnerable within our communities is something we should strive to protect. We must ensure that they can continue to run and offer their service to those who need it.

“The centre is not currently registered with the department of education but are registered with Tulsa and registered for state exams with their exam results are recognised. The centre has been working for several years with the department to put in place a service level agreement however the department of education have not been forthcoming.

In preparation for the reopening of schools they have been told by the department of education they are not entitled to any grant. The centre desperately needs funding to ensure they are able to re-open safely and on time.

Cork life centre offers invaluable education and life skills to the most vulnerable in our community and there is an onus on us to make sure that the most vulnerable are protected,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan

