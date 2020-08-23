More parklets to be created in Cork City Centre

23 August 2020

By Tom Collins

The National Transport Authority has allocated funding totalling €55m to 547 projects in 11 counties to support pedestrian and cyclist movement and to enhance accessibility in cities, towns and villages.

What happening in Cork? Installation of parklets in Cork City How much money? Cork City Council is receiving €4 million.

The nationwide funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the Government last month and is among measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and the metropolitan areas of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford were eligible to apply for funding under the scheme. An equivalent funding programme is in place through the Department of Transport for all other local authority areas.

The funding will support local authorities’ response to Covid-19 challenges and assist with their work to equip local communities and businesses with improved walking and cycling infrastructure.

The funding will also allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of overall road space to improve facilities and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which can be completed by the end of November 2020.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “One of the priorities for this government when we took office in June was to respond to the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid crisis.

“We immediately turned our attention to the putting together a package of measures that would go some way to rebooting the economy.

“The projects that the NTA is funding will make a real difference at local level when it comes to improving infrastructure for cycling, walking and will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone. That’s good news for local communities, and good news for the economy.

“I look forward to seeing these projects coming to fruition in the weeks and months ahead.”

Welcoming the quick action by the NTA to address the needs for cyclists and pedestrians as part of the July Stimulus, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: “The allocations being made today will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities.

“Travel to work, school or the local shop on two wheels instead of four will see an uplift from this much needed and timely financial endorsement by the Government.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our local authorities as they continue on their journey to accelerate sustainable travel in the coming weeks and months through this fund and beyond.”

