3 September 2020

By Tom Collins

This Saturday (5th September 2020) workers from Debenhams Mahon Point will be meeting at 1:30pm and staging a rally at 2pm to coincide with rallies at Debenhams stores nationwide.

Sunday (6th September 2020) will mark 150 days since these workers began their valiant fight for a fair redundancy.

