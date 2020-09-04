NORTH RING ROAD: needs to be built ASAP

4 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Labour Party Councillor Cork City John Maher has said that unless the North Ring Road becomes a priority for the government, then it will be clear that the Northside of Cork will be “left to fend for itself”. This comes after another HGV got stuck on Dublin Hill last Friday and “miraculously avoided an accident”.

Cllr Maher told TheCork.ie

“Estates throughout the Northside whether it’s Glanmire, Mayfield, Ballyvolane, Gurranabraher, have all had massive amounts of traffic and HGV’s going through our communities each day. This is where our young people play, our neighbours walk and people cycle.”

“For far too long this has been spoken about by public representative after public representative. The government and TDs for Cork North Central need to come together and ensure this happens. We need it for existing communities and businesses and the building of the North Ring Road will allow Corks Northside to reach its full potential”

“The alternative is another generation of neglect and heartache for the people of the Northside. An Bord Pleanala will not allow building in Blarney because of the North Ring Road So let’s build it and save our communities.”