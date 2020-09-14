When is the 2020 Cork Women’s Mini Marathon taking place?

14 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon has gone virtual

Run, Walk, or Jog 6km your way

Due to take place in Cork City on September 20th, the 2020 Echo Women’s Mini Marathon will now take place virtually with participants being encouraged to complete the ‘6k your way’, by walking or running 6 kilometres any time between 18th – 27th September.

Many charities use the event as a fundraiser. The Mercy Hospital Foundation has been in touch with their pitch:

Last year, over 100 ladies (and lads) joined #TeamMercy to take on the Echo Women’s Mini Marathon. Together they raised over €10,000 for The Mercy Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Appeal to support cancer patients at the Mercy University Hospital.

As a result of current Covid-19 restrictions, for the first time in its 39-year history, the annual Women’s Mini Marathon is going virtual and The Mercy Hospital Foundation is inviting people to take on the challenge as a member of #TeamMercy and help raise vital funds for The Mercy Cancer Appeal.

All funds raised will go towards The Mercy Cancer Appeal, particularly towards the development of The Mercy Cancer CARE Centre. Supporting cancer patients and their families, The Mercy Cancer CARE Centre will provide a safe and quiet place for patients to deal with their diagnosis. It will offer a range of services from peer support groups to a psycho-oncology service. With over 1/3 of cancer patients experiencing depression or anxiety, this service, in particular, is vital in meeting their emotional and mental health needs and ensuring that they are supported through every step of their cancer journey. By joining #TeamMercy for the 2020 Echo Women’s Mini Marathon you will be directly helping these patients and their families through such a difficult time.

Speaking about the difference you can make, Head of Fundraising at The Mercy Hospital Foundation, Julie Harris said,

“Each year, more and more people join Team Mercy for the Women’s Mini Marathon and help us make such a difference at the Mercy Hospital. As we all continue to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are aware that cancer patients and their families are feeling the effects more than most and that an already difficult journey for them has been made even harder. That is why, this year, more than ever, we are relying on the people of Cork to join us for this exciting and new virtual Women’s Mini Marathon and help us support these patients and their families.”

Whether you want to walk or run or perhaps make it a virtual group effort in memory of a loved one who has passed away from cancer, joining #TeamMercy is the perfect way to support cancer services in Cork and be a part of this year’s unique Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon.

If you would like to join #TeamMercy and support the patients of the Mercy University Hospital call (021) 4274076 or visit www.mercyfundraising.ie to register. Participants must also register on the official Echo Women’s Mini Marathon site at www.theechominimarathon.ie