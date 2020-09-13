Additional Expressway services on Cork-Dublin route: will also benefit pass thru towns of Fermoy & Mitchelstown

13 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann introduces additional Expressway services from Cork/Dublin 7-days-a-week from today

From today Bus Éireann are runing additional Route X8 services from Cork to Dublin Airport. Coaches will depart Cork at 10.00am and 16.00 (4pm) and depart Dublin Airport at 9.30am and 15.30 (3.30pm) seven days a week. Route X8 serves Cork, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cahir, Cashel, Newlands Cross, Dublin city and Dublin Airport.

“As third level students across the country prepare to return to academic life we are delighted to announce, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Cork to Dublin route, keeping Ireland, and our students connected,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.

Online seat reservation to guarantee your seat on Route X8 is available at Expressway.ie

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media