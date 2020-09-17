Crawford Art Gallery committed to Culture Night 2020

17 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Culture night has always been a special evening for the culturally curious in Cork City and the creatives at Crawford Art Gallery are committed to making it a special evening for their audiences, where ever they may be.

The Gallery is open and as numbers will be limited for the evening Crawford Art Gallery have come up with novel ideas to highlight the building and the national collection, to be enjoyed by audiences from the comfort of their own homes

Up the Crawford Walls, is an online puzzle game and audiences can play at home or on the Street and anywhere in between. To play, all that’s needed is a computer, tablet or phone. This drag and drop game is great for kids and adults, as they can find architectural features and learn some facts about each feature. Suitable for all ages, Players can learn about the building, which was once Corks customs house, from the comfort of their own couch! Tune into the gallery’s Website and Social Media channels to get some more info on this interactive puzzle game on culture night.

As well as Up the Crawford Walls, audiences can enjoy bite-sized tours of Art works in the collection. Cónal Creedon ( culture night’s ambassador) will give us a behind the scenes of his portrait by Eileen Healy and how he ended up wearing a sheriffs badge!

Artist Stephen Doyle talks about his painting Dylan is Ainm Dom and how through this work Doyle explores sexual orientation and identity.

Find out more about other key works from the collection through social media, on the hour every hour from 6-9pm on Culture night.

The gallery will extend its opening hours until 9pm on Culture night.

If you can make it in person you can wander the gallery and soak up some of the exhibitions on display at the moment:

Statio Bene : Art and Irelands maritime haven is inspired by Cork’s motto, Statio Bene Fida Carinis, which translates as ‘a safe harbour for ships’. Artworks have been selected from the gallery’s collection that describe or address the maritime traditions of this significant port, an anchorage not only in naval and seafaring terms, but culturally and socially too.

: Art and Irelands maritime haven is inspired by Cork’s motto, Statio Bene Fida Carinis, which translates as ‘a safe harbour for ships’. Artworks have been selected from the gallery’s collection that describe or address the maritime traditions of this significant port, an anchorage not only in naval and seafaring terms, but culturally and socially too. Kevin Gaffney Artist-Filmaker will premiere Expulsion (4 films ) in Crawford Art Gallery. Shot in part at the Gallery, Expulsion imagines a Queer State, an anti-capitalist society whose citizens strive to live in harmony with the environment. Another video work, Retelling: Dr. James Miranda Barry and John Joseph Danson, made in conjunction with Expulsion will also be premiered. An unmissable experience!

will premiere Expulsion (4 films ) in Crawford Art Gallery. Shot in part at the Gallery, Expulsion imagines a Queer State, an anti-capitalist society whose citizens strive to live in harmony with the environment. Another video work, Retelling: Dr. James Miranda Barry and John Joseph Danson, made in conjunction with Expulsion will also be premiered. An unmissable experience! lucid abnormalities is the Gallery’s annual collection exhibition open in the Gibson Galleries on Floor 1. Lucid abnormalities draws together familiar works from the collection by Margaret Clarke, Seán Keating, John Lavery, Daniel Maclise, Norah McGuinness, Edith Somerville, Mary Swanzy and Jack B. Yeats, with lesser-known works that are sometimes startling or troubling in mood or tone.

is the Gallery’s annual collection exhibition open in the Gibson Galleries on Floor 1. Lucid abnormalities draws together familiar works from the collection by Margaret Clarke, Seán Keating, John Lavery, Daniel Maclise, Norah McGuinness, Edith Somerville, Mary Swanzy and Jack B. Yeats, with lesser-known works that are sometimes startling or troubling in mood or tone. The Exhibition In Transit closes on 20 September. This exhibition of photography and filmmaking looks at the deeper discussion of what constitutes citizenship in the wake of the enormous migrations into Europe.

With content available online and onsite audiences will get definitely get their Culture fix from Crawford Art Gallery on September 18th. For more see www.crawfordartgallery.ie/culture-night-2020/

