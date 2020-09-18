Carrigaline’s ‘The Gallery’ open for Culture Night 2020

18 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

‘The Gallery’ – a temporary pop-up exhibition space that has been transformed and curated by the newly formed Owenabue Arts Collective has opened to the public having been transformed from a vacant retail unit to a bright and beautiful arts space..

Speaking at the launch, founding member of the Owenabue Arts Collective Mary Murphy, thanked Cork County Council for their support, and expressed her excitement at what is in store for the Collective over the weeks and months ahead:

“We would like to thank Cork County Council and the elected members for their support in securing this premises and providing supports for the organisation of Culture Night. We particularly welcome the funding support received through the Creative Ireland ‘Pop-Up’ Scheme. We look forward to the future as we seek to establish the collective, welcoming more artists on board, and looking to establish ourselves in Carrigaline in the longer term.”

Cllr. Liam O’Connor, Deputising for the Mayor of Cork County, thanked the building owner Mr Paul Horan for his generosity and support that allowed the creation of this space:

“From first approaching the building owner earlier this summer, to tonight Culture Night, they have been nothing but accommodating and welcoming. We are delighted that this exhibition has highlighted the presence of this impressive unit on Carrigaline’s Main Street, and has helped in reducing the number of vacant premises in the town.”

Ian McDonagh, Cork County Council Arts Officer, noted the value that this Collective will bring to the Arts sector in Carrigaline, and noted the strong response from local artists that will stand to ensure that this temporary exhibition will have a long term impact on the cultural scene in Carrigaline:

“Although this space is temporary, I have no doubt that this collective will prove a permanent feature on the Arts scene in the Carrigaline Area. I hope that this exhibition will provide the opportunity for the group to grow and develop and encourage other local artists to engage with the collective. I hope to see another premises become available to the artists, as a space such as this is an invaluable addition to Carrigaline’s cultural landscape”.

