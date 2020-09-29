How many new cases of COVID in Cork today?

29 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Summary: 40 new cases in Cork in the past 24 hours

There have now been a total of 1,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.As of midnight Monday, 28 September, the HPSC has been notified of 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 35,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 172 are men /191 are women · 64% are under 45 years of age · 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case · 58 cases have been identified as community transmission · 154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others. “If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered. I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter”

