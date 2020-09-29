Cork Hospital Group appeals to poublic to abide by the guidelines, and stop the spread of COVID19

29 September 2020

By Tom Collins

As the number of positive Covid-19 cases is increasing at a worrying rate in the Cork area, management at South / South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene, to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The South / South West Hospital Group is urging members of the public to take action by reducing their social contacts and keeping their distance from others.

Management and staff in hospitals across the South/ South West Hospital Group are asking the public to continue to respond in the same positive and helpful manner as they have done since the Government introduced the current round of restrictions. Nevertheless, hospitals want to remind people again that they can save lives by following Government and Public Health guidelines.

Dr Orla Healy, Chief Operations Officer and Covid-19 lead for the South/South West Hospital Group said:

“The incidence rate in Cork is increasing at an alarming rate. We are strongly urging members of the public to continue to abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-19 and in particular to reduce their social contacts and keep their distance from others. Not adhering to these guidelines will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system, which unfortunately could seriously impact you, your family, your neighbours or your friends.”

She continued:

“People should be aware that our hospitals remain open for people who are unwell and need urgent treatment.”

If people are feeling unwell, the S/SWHG is encouraging people to contact their GP or go to the Emergency Department if they require urgent treatment.

