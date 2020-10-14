14 October 2020

Over €140,000 to be granted for Town and Village Improvements in Cork East

Total funding of €140,600 will be allocated between four Cork East towns under the third round of the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, says Fine Gael TD for Cork East Constituency, David Stanton.

The funding is being delivered as part of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Accelerated Measure of the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme to aid communities in adjusting to restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure comes as part of an additional funding allocation of €10 million announced under the July Stimulus Package to supplement the original €15 million earmarked for the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Four local improvement projects have been recommended for funding under the third round of the accelerated measure:

Castlemartyr – Develop a linear walkway from Castlemartyr village to Castlemartyr Resort – €25,000

– Develop a linear walkway from Castlemartyr village to Castlemartyr Resort – €25,000 Cobh – Enhancements to the Promenade to include a ‘smart bench’ with charging ports and pavement improvements in the town to improve wheelchair access – €39,600

– Enhancements to the Promenade to include a ‘smart bench’ with charging ports and pavement improvements in the town to improve wheelchair access – €39,600 Mallow – Purchase of marquees for outdoor events, painting scheme and parklet projects – €40,000

– Purchase of marquees for outdoor events, painting scheme and parklet projects – €40,000 Midleton – Installation of a pedestrian bridge and connecting pathways between Baby’s Walk and the Lodge grounds – €36,000

– Installation of a pedestrian bridge and connecting pathways between Baby’s Walk and the Lodge grounds – €36,000 Total – €140,600

Speaking after the allocations were announced, David Stanton said:

“I am happy to learn that this year’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme has been expanded to provide further funding support for local communities at such a vital time. The extra funding support will greatly assist towns and villages in Cork East in encouraging people to shop and socialise locally in a manner that adheres to public health guidelines. “The four projects allocated for funding have been identified by Cork County Council in conjunction with local businesses and community groups to increase footfall and connectivity and generate economic activity in the short-term while maintaining public safety. I am sure that such collaborative projects and the rethinking of the use of public spaces and enhancement of local infrastructure will provide lasting economic and recreational benefits at a time when they are most needed”,

concluded David Stanton.

