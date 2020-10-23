CIT Host ‘DojoMór 2020’ @dojomor2020

23 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

DojoMór2020 (which translates as the Large Dojo) takes place Live Online on October 24th. Multiple workshops will be hosted around the country at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm. The workshops will deliver fun coding activities for young people using leading technologies such as Micro: bits, Vex Robotics, Scratch, Thunkable, HTML, Lightbot, Blender and Soundtrap. DojoMór is an online coding fun-day for young people where they can learn to create a simple game, build a website, programme electronics , create music and develop 3D models using computer coding techniques. Greatly inspired by CoderDojo, DojoMór believes that an understanding of programming languages is increasingly important in the modern world and that it’s both better and easier to learn these skills early, and that nobody should be denied the opportunity to do so.

“CIT is delighted to be a partner in DojoMór2020. It will give children the opportunity to experience programming as the fun, hands-on technology that it is. Thus, helping them make informed subject choice decisions at school, college course choices and ultimately career decisions” says Dr Sharon Lawton, Cork Institute of Technology’s Science for Life Officer.

DojoMór2020 is set to be the biggest event yet “As we go fully online for the first time, we expect to see over 10,000 young people, aged 7 – 17 from around Ireland joining our locally-hosted Live Online Sessions”. DojoMór2020 will be an amazing opportunity for young people to be exposed to, and to learn, practical and valuable skills that they will take with them for life. Some will develop these skills into an exciting career in coding and programming. Anything from programming self-driving cars and state-of-the art aeronautics, to machine-learning robotics and software aplication development, the career options are abundant.

DojoMór2020 is a fully online event which will involve multiple local classroom workshops from around the country being streamed live to the attendees. To attend a workshop please register at www.dojomor.ie

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media