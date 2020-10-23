Progress on Mallow Town Park upgrades

23 October 2020

When will Mallow Castle open to the public? An exact date is not known, but the project which includes a public park has taken a massive step ahead this month.

Cork County Council recently signed contracts to the value of almost €2 million with Cork based Vision Contracting Ltd signalling the beginning of major works for Mallow. Works will include the construction of an improved access, parking, feature playground and associated site works as part of the framework plans for an integrated park network, landmark amenity and tourist destination for Mallow Castle Park, Mallow Town Park and the Spa House Park.

This includes for the potential development of the existing gardens and historic landscape at Mallow Castle together with the main Mallow Town Park and the Spa House Park. These works lead on from those undertaken in 2019 and already in 2020 and are valued at €1,983,800 including VAT. Works on the project will commence immediately and is envisaged to be completed by mid-2021.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said

“This project will deliver an incredible amenity area for locals and visitors alike, enabling everyone to connect with the regions rich heritage and natural beauty. Mallow is often considered the gateway to North Cork. With the completion of these works, it will be widely regarded as a destination in its own right.”

Cork County Council Divisional Manager James Fogarty noted

“The investment of nearly €2 million in Mallow by Cork County Council represents a huge step for both the Council and for the residents and businesses of North Cork. This amenity will support an excellent quality of life locally and stimulate economic growth throughout the county, becoming yet another national and international destination in the years to come. Combined with our investments in the region in terms of transport, housing and public realm, this development will make Mallow a centre for community, cultural and economic growth for years to come.”

The proposed development includes new public access to Mallow Castle/House with a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance at the northern boundary with Castlepark. 28 car parking spaces will be developed, including child friendly and disabled access spaces.

Accessible pathways are to be constructed from the entrance through the former walled gardens to grounds of Mallow Castle/House. And an inclusive public children’s playground amenity provided.

Repairs, conservation and restoration works to existing remnant stone walls, walled garden features and glasshouse will also be undertaken, as will the provision of new boundary fencing, gates and planting within former walled gardens.

Supporting locational and wayfinding signage, seating and services will be provided for an enhanced visitor experience.

