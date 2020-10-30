PROPERTY: New luxury Kinsale homes

30 October 2020

Local family-run property development company Dooneen Developments Ltd., owned by the McElhinney family, are set to unveil their latest luxury housing units in Cork later this week, with twenty-two new homes in Kinsale set to go on sale around now.

‘Springmount Crescent’, Kinsale is the latest development to be unveiled by the family – who have carved a reputation for building some of Cork’s most sought-after homes in recent years, with impressive design features and impeccable attention to detail.

It’s been a productive year for Dooneen Developments, as they launch the first phase of housing in Kinsale on the back of receiving an award for Excellence in Facilities Management from the Public Sector Times for one of their previous projects in conjunction with Cork City Council. The award recognises the highest standards of services within service providers in the public sector.

They have also recently successfully launched a second phase of the highly sought-after developments Rowan Lane, in Riverstick, Co Cork.

Dooneen Developments directors Geraldine and John McElhinney, bring a wealth of experience when it comes to planning, designing, and developing the highest standards of housing in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the launch of Springmount Crescent, John McElhinney, director at Dooneen Developments said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first phase of these homes. As we are a close-knit family-run business ourselves, we don’t just strive to create houses – we want to create homes. We take pride in the approach that we have here at Dooneen Developments. As it has always been for us, from start to finish, no stone has been left unturned – we love every part of the process and it’s very exciting to be able to see all of our planning and work come to fruition with the launch of these homes on to the property market.” “We recently received an award from Public Sector Times, which is great for us as we are a small, family run business, but we take immense pride in our work and every single one of our projects, so it was brilliant to get that recognition. Our mission statement is – work hard in silence, let success make the noise – so we’ll keep our heads down and keep working,”

Phase 1, launching in late October 2020 (i.e. now), includes all house fronts onto a horseshoe shaped public green space, and Phase 2 set to launch in January 2021, will overlook the Bandon Estuary.

Located beside the historic site of The Battle of Kinsale, Springmount Crescent (Kinsale)’s war chest includes 22 new 3 and 4-bed luxury contemporary A-rated homes, all designed, developed and built by Irish-owned and Cork -based Dooneen Developments Ltd.

Commanding a convenient location to the south western side of Kinsale and only a couple of minutes’ walk to the epicentre of this gourmet town, Springmount Crescent brings international design concepts and quality Irish materials and workmanship to this latest conquest.

The development beautifully fits in with the Kinsale landscape and hinterland, including its eclectic mix of nationalities, its sailing and gourmet reputation and over-arching modern Irishness.

