Three Cork students win top prizes in 66th annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition

6 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Three Cork students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

They were Liam O’Mara (age 6), a pupil at Scoil An Spioraid Naoimh Boys School, Bishopstown; Abigail Lombard (17), from Our Lady Of Good Counsel, Ballincolling and Aleksandra Wachowska (11) from Clondrohid National School, Macroom.

Other Special Merit Award winners from County Cork were: Lily Cahill (12), a pupil at Kinsale Art Academy; Katrin Birk (16) from Bandon Grammar School; Lara O’Sullivan (18) from Scoil Phobail Bhéara, Castletownbere and Maja Luszczynska (13), from Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy.

In the 9-11 years age category, Edie Collins (11), a pupil at Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, won third prize for a work entitled ‘Billie Eilish – Caution!”.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.

