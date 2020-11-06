SPORT: 155 clubs in Cork get funding to offset COVID19 losses

6 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Senator Tim Lombard has said that new funding for local sports groups will help the sector offset losses incurred and address other challenges posed by Covid-19.

Senator Lombard said: “I am delighted that an unprecedented funding package of €85 million has been put in place for the Irish sport sector, which will help our local groups here in Cork in what has been a difficult year.

“Much activity has been stalled due to Covid-19 and the funding being allocated by Sport Ireland will address the existential threat to National Governing Bodies and their club networks, as well as local sports organisations in our communities.

“Through the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme, 155 clubs in Cork will be allocated funding of €174,781.

“This scheme provides an additional mechanism to support community groups and clubs who may not be affiliated to a national organisation or but provide a vital local service. The primary aim of the grants is to cover the costs associated with implementing Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.

“A further €64,500 is being allocated to the local sports partnership in Cork for sports innovation projects. This funding aims specifically to promote and develop new programmes and projects that can advance sport and physical activity in the post-Covid-19 public health era.

“This Government is committed to the Irish sports sector and earlier this year announced funding of €70 million to protect the national sports system in Ireland.

“Over €64 million of funding has been allocated to National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and other funded bodies across four key schemes.

“An Emergency Fund to the value of €5.8 million has been ring-fenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.

“Sport Ireland was in a position to meet the requests of National Governing Bodies for their club networks to the tune of €9.7 million, and an additional €5 million will also be invested in the GAA, IRFU and FAI club networks.

