A gift card that works in all Hotels: from IrelandHotels.com

13 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

One of the advantages of the well established One4All gift card is that it works in multiple retailers, so it’s a popular corporate gift card. Now, the Hotel industry has its own scheme.

Launched earlier this year by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Irelandhotels.com’s ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ is an ideal Christmas gift that offers tremendous flexibility; enabling family and friends to create lasting memories at any of the hundreds of participating hotels and guesthouses around Ireland. The gift card is also the perfect solution for those special corporate gifts, where you want to thank a loyal client or colleague. In a year like no other, why not give them the gift of choice, while at the same time thoughtfully supporting Irish tourism when we can travel again.

Talking about the ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ from Irelandhotels.com, IHF President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane said: “This year more than ever, everyone of us deserves a great Christmas, enjoying time with family and friends and making plans for better times to come in 2021. By giving a ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ this Christmas, you’re taking the first step to creating the dream for when the time comes to can travel freely again. The flexibility that the card offers opens up so many options for a break away in Ireland, and allows the recipient to travel when and where they want, meaning memorable experiences are just a few clicks away.”

Supported by Failte Ireland, the ‘Go Anywhere’ concept is simple; just log on to IrelandHotels.com and select the value gift card you wish to purchase. The gift card can then be delivered electronically or by post in a special gift box. Then all that’s left to do is for the lucky recipient to decide if a stay along the Wild Atlantic Way floats their boat; or perhaps a city break in Dublin is more up their street. Maybe digging into the history of Ireland’s Ancient East is what they will choose; or falling in love with Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ can be purchased from IrelandHotels.com in denominations of €50 to €1,000, and is valid for five years. It can be redeemed at any of the hundreds of participating hotels and guesthouses across Ireland, which are all listed on the website.

