How to Avoid Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is very common, especially when we start to prepare for winter and the changing season. With the coronavirus happening, that, combined with COVID depression has been hard for many.

While some have managed to cope with virtual activities, such as bingo nights or connections with others, you can’t totally avoid seasonal depression in this way, and we’ll give you tips on how to avoid this effectively, and easily.

Get some Light

Getting light is really important during this time.

While getting outside and spending a little bit of time during then to get Vitamin D is important, it doesn’t always work enough, and you may have a deficiency in this.

In this case, consider getting a light box. Light boxes are small boxes that emit light. When you sit in front of them, the light seeps in, and it can help mimic the sun’s production of light, giving you more Vitamin D as well.

While it isn’t the full solution, this can be very helpful, especially if you struggle with getting enough light during the day, or you work very odd hours.

Eat Right

This may seem surprising, but what you eat can affect SAD.

A lot of us during this time of the year will gorge ourselves on snacks and sweets, which contain carbs. Carbs will spike your energy, then make it crash.

While it does contribute to other health concerns, such as insulin resistance and other problems, it also creates another problem on a more personal level.

That can affect your mental health.

Eating like that can cause depression, and if you’re not eating enough healthy foods, it can affect this.

It’s good to have fatty fish, and other foods with vitamin D within to supplement the lack of Vitamin D that you’re getting at the present moment. You can have sweets, but try not to gorge yourselves on that, since it can affect your body.

Continue to Exercise During This

If you’re not exercising during this, now is the time.

Exercising is great for your physical health, but also, if you do it outside, it gets you some vitamin D and other healthy benefits.

It gets the blood pumping, and oxygenating yourself can help you feel better, and keep SAD away.

Even just a little bit of exercising goes a long way, so don’t be afraid to make sure you’re getting the exercise you need, and the kind that will benefit you down the road.

Don’t Be a Recluse

I get it, it’s hard for you, and being a recluse probably sounds more enticing than ever. But don’t do it.

Being a recluse will only make you feel worse. You need to get out. Even forcing yourself to talk a friend or family member over video chat is really good. Consider getting into some winter activities too.

Going out and seeing the Christmas lights, and doing other activities to help you feel better and get your mind off of things is great.

This not only can help stave off SAD, but also other depression too, and it is good for you.

Get Help!

While SAD can be prevented with these activities, if you already suffer from it, or struggle with depression, it’s time for you to get some help.

Talking to someone, especially a therapist, is great for you. You can also get help by going to Mind Diagnostics and talking to someone there. You can also find out more about the mind, what makes you tick, and everything in between.

SAD is not easy to overcome, and it can be rough on many, but getting the help that you need is great, and it can improve your mental health, and physical health too.

