Limerick-Cork Motorway Consultation: Croom, Charleville, Buttevant, Mallow, Blarney

23 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The residents and businesses of Cork have an important role to play in shaping the outcome of this project

Limerick City and County Council, in partnership with Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport have commenced public consultation on the second phase of N/M 20 Cork to Limerick Improvement Project.

Feedback is sought on the shortlisted options which include a number of road-based and rail-based options. The shortlist follows the completion of the first phase of an appraisal process based on engineering, environmental and economic criteria, along with an active travel strategy for improved walking and cycling infrastructure within and between the communities along the N20 corridor via Croom, Charleville, Buttevant, Mallow and Blarney.

In response to restrictions in place to manage the spread of Covid 19, public consultation will be facilitated remotely. An online public consultation platform has been developed on the project website, corklimerick.ie. Concerned parties can book online or telephone consultation meetings with the project team using an online booking facility. For those who cannot access online information, a brochure outlining the project details is available while telephone consultations can be booked by calling the N/M20 Project Office on 061 973730.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed this stage of the project’s development saying,

“The N/M 20 Cork to Limerick Improvement project will make a significant impact on many Cork County Communities, both in terms of amenity and economy. It’s vital that these communities, from Blarney to Charleville, have their voices heard in relation to proposals. Participation will be key to ensuring safe and sustainable development for the people of Cork and Limerick.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said,