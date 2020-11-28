Inland Fisheries Ireland: funding for Cork

28 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Since 2016, a value in excess of €4 million has been awarded by Inland Fisheries Ireland to over 200 projects across the country. Inland Fisheries Ireland will be opening a new funding round which is available to eligible* community groups and angling clubs throughout the Republic of Ireland. The grant funding will be available to sustainable fisheries conservation and development projects with over €1 million announced today.

In the 2020 funding call, Bandon Angling Association was awarded €3,936 in funding from The Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund for a Salmon habitat assessment of Cullenagh Lake Tributary, Bandon River, Co. Cork.

Expression of interests (EOI): In the first instance, applicants must complete an EOI on IFI’s grants management portal, a process which is open on a continuous basis all year round. Once the EOI is successfully completed, applicants can further develop their application on the grants management portal through appropriate engagement with IFI and specific requirements to your proposal. EOI’s are invited from angling clubs, fishery owners, local development associations, local authorities, tidy towns and others in Cork who may be looking to carry out relevant projects.

The 2021 funding call consists of two schemes made up of angler contributions to both funds.

The Midlands Fisheries Fund (MFF) (€50,000)

This scheme focuses on sustainable development works in the midland fisheries permit area. The fund has been created through contributions from the permit income received via the Midlands Fisheries Group permit. Projects which will be eligible to receive support will improve fish habitats in a sustainable manner (e.g. habitat enhancement, control of exotic species etc.). New to the fund this year will be funding for projects that will benefit anglers and promote angling.

The Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF) (€1 Million)

The aim of this fund is to rehabilitate, protect and conserve Salmon and Sea Trout and their habitats. This year, funding will be available for habitat rehabilitation and conservation projects only (e.g. fish passage improvement, spawning enhancement, instream and bank protection, fencing, the removal and control of invasive species, etc.).

*To be eligible, applicants will have to have had contributed to the relevant fund through the purchasing of a Midland Fisheries Fund permit or a Salmon and Sea Trout angling or commercial licence.

Key Dates

The following timeline will be in place for the duration of the 2021 call:

Funding call will be launched on 27 th November 2020

November 2020 Completed EOI’s can transfer to full applications from the 30 th of November then applications can be further developed

of November then applications can be further developed Full applications must be submitted before 1730hrs on 28 th January 2021

January 2021 Decisions on applications and grants will be announced in May 2021

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are committed to realising the potential of the fisheries resource from a social and economic perspective but also to protecting it for future generations to enjoy. Interested groups in Cork are invited to get in touch with us for further information with guidance available throughout the application process.”

For more information about the Habitats and Conservation Funding Call 2021, an information booklet is available for download, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ funding. All applicants must apply through an ‘Expression of Interest’ form to progress to full application. Full applications may be submitted until the closing date for applications on the 28th of January 2021.