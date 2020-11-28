Message from Santa Claus for Children sending cars to the North Pole

28 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Santa Claus has been in touch with us – via An Post – with a message

Dear Children across Ireland,

Season’s Greetings to everyone from my workshop in the North Pole.



Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible.



This is what they should do:



• Write their letter to me straight away

• Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’

• Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner on the front of the envelope

• Stick a €1 stamp on the top right-hand corner (An Post do not need a International Stamp)

• Post it in a green An Post postbox – that’s important!

It’s that easy. My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible. We are all really busy this year so we look forward to receiving your letters very soon.



Wishing you all a safe and happy Christmas.

Santa Claus