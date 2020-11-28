Marymount announced as the new beneficiary of the Ryan’s SuperValu ‘Bag for Life’

28 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The Ryan’s SuperValu Group, which has 3 Cork stores; Glanmire, Grange, and Togher and a fourth store in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, have teamed up with Marymount Hospice to launch their new and aptly named, ‘Bag for Life’.

With the bags going on general sale this week, the 3-year partnership could see Marymount benefit upwards of €100,000 as €1.50 from every bag sold, will go directly to Marymount Hospice.

“We are delighted to be able to support Marymount in this very practical way,” said Liam Ryan, Owner of the Ryan’s SuperValu Group. “The majority of people who come into our shops have been impacted by Marymount’s services in some way. We’re lucky to have such loyal and generous customers who appreciate supporting local just as much as we do, so we’re sure these bags will be a huge hit especially as we enter the upcoming Christmas period. We know 2020 has been a difficult year for fundraising for Marymount, so we are delighted to be able to support.”

The bags will be available in SuperValu Grange, Togher, Glanmire and Kilmallock at a cost of €3 per bag.

Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising and Communications, said Marymount is very appreciative of this initiative and believes it will be a great success for the organisation.

“On behalf of Marymount I would like to thank Ryan’s SuperValu most sincerely for this generous initiative. We are delighted with the bags themselves. We receive huge support from the community of Cork in our fundraising initiatives and beyond, so it’s nice to be able to give value to our donors and these wonderful bags for life are sturdy and practical and are a nice way of supporting Marymount at the same time.”

Marymount Bags for Life are available on the website www.marymount.ie/shop