48 Bed Acute Medical Unit to be constructed in Mallow

7 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Moynihan welcomes major investment at Mallow General Hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Michael Moynihan has welcomed the news that a new Acute Medical Unit will be built at Mallow General Hospital.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome this massive investment in Mallow General Hospital, and this news will come as an early Christmas present for the entire North Cork region. The new 48 Bed Acute Medical Unit will be constructed on the lands around the Old Fever Hospital.”

“This project will be delivered under the fast track planning legislation for major projects, and the development is expected to be built and operational within 12 months. There are further plans to develop a 40 bed Rehabilitation Unit, and this is a great boost to the town of Mallow during these difficult times to see this important project commencing”, said Deputy Moynihan

“This represents the single greatest investment in Health in North Cork in a generation, and I am particularly delighted to see this move towards a greater distribution of services and facilities around the county. There has been too much emphasis on centralising services in recent years, and Mallow General Hospital has a fantastic track record in delivering exceptional health care”.

“This is a landmark day for Mallow General Hospital, and for the community that it serves so well – like so many families in this area, Mallow General Hospital is very close to my heart, and I am delighted to welcome this fantastic news for Mallow and North Cork”, concluded Deputy Moynihan.