€3.4m for schools in Cork

7 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Summer Works scheme for schools across Cork

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the announcement by his colleague Minister for Education Norma Foley of over €3,499,801 as part of the Summer Works scheme for schools across Cork. A total of €31m for 275 school projects to be delivered until the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented “I am delighted to see the Summer works scheme funding announced this early. It gives schools a good lead in period to plan and deliver on the projects for summer 2021.

“29 Primary and Post Primary schools will benefit from €3,499,801 in funding for projects such as roof works and toilet facilities. This are vital projects that will improve the school facilities and can be done during the school summer break in summer 2021.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

“Projects approved under the Summer Works Scheme are in addition to the €160m minor works funding provided by Fianna Fáil in the Department of Education already. This shows the commitment of my Party to delivering real and meaningful improvements across the education and schooling system.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Cork for all the hard work and dedication this year and in particular to the Principles who applied for the Summer Works funding. This work does not go unnoticed” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.