11 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed news in relation to Development of the Paediatric Unit at Cork University Hospital. Capital approval on Phase 2 of the Paediatric Department at CUH has progressed and will provide 74 replacement beds, 50 children beds, and 24 infant beds, 4 HDU Beds and associated accommodation.

The Taoiseach commented “Capital approval on Phase 2 of the Paediatric Unit at Cork University Hospital, is very welcome news for families across Cork and indeed the Munster region. “Phase two is the development of the 74 single-bed, ensuite accommodation which will cater for both Mercy University Hospital & Cork University Hospital Paediatric Departments.”

In order to enable this development to progress in as timely a manner as possible and allow the development of phase 3 (a dedicated paediatric theatre space) in conjunction with phase 2, a Cost Benefit Analysis is required. This is owing to the fact that the total project cost will be in excess of €20m. Ernst and Young have been appointed to carry out this analysis and is expected to have it completed in January 2021.

“This is very welcome news for families across Cork and indeed the Munster region. I am acutely aware of the need to modernise the Paediatric facilities in Cork and progressing this development at Cork University Hospital has been a high priority for me and HSE management. Following the report back from Ernst and Young in January the aim will be to continue moving this project forward without delay to the planning stage as soon as possible in 2021.”