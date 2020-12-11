Website of Cork Fine Gael TD advertises ‘Payday Loans’ in Polish language

11 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork East TD David Stanton has a website at www.stanton.ie. In recent days some unusual content appeared on the site, presumably in error due to a technical issue, or hack. The two articles themselves are no longer live on the website, but TheCork.ie has seen the automated emails which email subscribers to the website received:

The articles themselves have since been deleted from the website.

The first translates from Polish to English as

The second unusual message translates from Polish to English as

Given the spammy language use within them it would appear the the two articles were automatically generated and posted by a bot. There can be no suggestion that an Irish TD is involved in Payday loans! Alas, when it comes to the internet there is a constant battle between spam and real content.