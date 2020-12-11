Website of Cork Fine Gael TD advertises ‘Payday Loans’ in Polish language

By on Comments Off on Website of Cork Fine Gael TD advertises ‘Payday Loans’ in Polish language

11 December 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Politics News

File photo of David Stanton, the is a long-standing popular TD in Cork East

Cork East TD David Stanton has a website at www.stanton.ie. In recent days some unusual content appeared on the site, presumably in error due to a technical issue, or hack. The two articles themselves are no longer live on the website, but TheCork.ie has seen the automated emails which email subscribers to the website received:

Above: Email of 9 Dec 2020
Above: Email of 11 Dec 2020

The articles themselves have since been deleted from the website.

The first translates from Polish to English as

David Stanton has posted a new item, ‘Rogergaboqi Rogerwoba’

payday loans with a giro check payday loans and payday loans work
payday loans all lendon verification payday payday payday payday in installments
without bik payday loans without bik 17 banks loans payday loans contact
http://www.tichwilowki.pl/# payday loans iława

You may view the latest post at
http://stanton.ie/2020/12/09/rogergaboqi-rogerwoba/

The second unusual message translates from Polish to English as

David Stanton has posted a new item, ‘Virgiliovudare Virgilioribe’

payday payday without checking the databases of payday loans that banks do not see
payday payday payday payday without verification payday payday payday in 5 minutes with
quick payday loans for those in debt payday loans for companies without bases
payday loans for people in databases http://www.tichwilowki.pl/# payday loan
online

You may view the latest post at
http://stanton.ie/2020/12/11/virgiliovudare-virgilioribe/

Above: The articles have since been deleted

Given the spammy language use within them it would appear the the two articles were automatically generated and posted by a bot. There can be no suggestion that an Irish TD is involved in Payday loans! Alas, when it comes to the internet there is a constant battle between spam and real content.

