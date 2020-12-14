Christmas Tree lights switched on at County Hall

The County Mayor has switched on the lights on the impressive 3-storey high tree in the atrium of Cork County Hall. The Mayor was accompanied by children related to her, in what was a much slimmed-down ceremony. Last year – prior to the current COVID restrictions – a number of schools were invited into the public space to sing Christmas Carols in the atrium accompanied by the then Mayor Christoper O’Sullivan (now a TD). The artificial tree is located in the atrium of Cork County Hall on the Carrigrohane Road, opposite the Kingsley Hotel.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley is joined by her grandchildren Jackson Foley Nolan (3 weeks), Croia Foley Nolan (2) Harry Ryan (5) and Mia Foley (9) to switch on Cork County Council’s Christmas Tree lights at Cork County Hall.
Photo: Cathal Noonan
Photo: Cathal Noonan
Photo: Cathal Noonan
