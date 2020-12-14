Christmas Tree lights switched on at County Hall

14 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In Entertainment News

The County Mayor has switched on the lights on the impressive 3-storey high tree in the atrium of Cork County Hall. The Mayor was accompanied by children related to her, in what was a much slimmed-down ceremony. Last year – prior to the current COVID restrictions – a number of schools were invited into the public space to sing Christmas Carols in the atrium accompanied by the then Mayor Christoper O’Sullivan (now a TD). The artificial tree is located in the atrium of Cork County Hall on the Carrigrohane Road, opposite the Kingsley Hotel.