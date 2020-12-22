BUSINESS: Cork software firm ‘PracticeEvolve Group’ expands in UK

22 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Cork-based legal software provider PracticeEvolve Group has announced the acquisition of UK-based Solicitors Own Software (SOS) which has 17,000 existing users across the UK.

PracticeEvolve (previously known as Documatics Software) provides mid-tier law firms with cloud file storage and has more than 16,000 users.

PracticeEvolve was started by David Boland from Mitchelstown, Co Cork in 2003. It previously did business from the Rubicon Centre, near CIT but now has offices at River House, Blackpool Retail Park, Cork City. According to documents filed at the Companies Registration Office ‘Practice Evolve Ltd’ increased its net assets to €871k for the year ended 30 June 2019, which was up from €442k for the prior year quoted. The same documents also say the parent company is now based in Australia.