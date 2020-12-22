New school in Ballincollig has a patron: @LeCheileTrust is a ‘Catholic School Trust’

21 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Moynihan welcomes patronage of new post-primary school in Ballincollig

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the patronage of a new post-primary school in Ballincollig to be established in 2021.

The new school’s patronage was awarded to Le Chéile Schools Trust. The trust appear keen to enrol students because they have helpfully renamed their Twitter account name @LeCheileTrust with a suffix of the keywords of “New School Ballincollig”. This will doubtless improve SEO.

Speaking about the patronage confirmation; Deputy Moynihan commented, “This announcement is very welcome for parents in Ballincollig as additional school places were a big cause for concern in the area.

“The plan was originally for the school to have capacity for 600 students but this has been revised and the school will now have potential to cater for up to 1,000 students.

“This announcement clears the way for the new patron to begin the process of enrolment of students and recruitment of staff.

“The process of securing suitable accommodation is also underway. It is expected that the school will be established in September 2021 in suitable interim accommodation pending delivery of permanent school buildings,” concluded Deputy Moynihan.