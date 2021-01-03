Two Cork car dealerships win at 2020 @CarsIreland Dealer Awards @HertzSalesIre @JPMGcork

3 January 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Hertz Car Sales on the Lower Glanmire Road and Johnson & Perrott on the Douglas Road have each received awards at the CarsIreland.ie Dealer Awards in association with Ulster Bank’s Lombard. The awards in their sixth year, recognise and reward exceptional marketing in the car industry.

Hertz Car Sales were awarded Best Presented Cars in Munster based on the quality of the photographs and descriptions of stock on CarsIreland.ie – taking into account consistency, creativity, and quantity of information supplied. Special attention was paid to consistency and any efforts made to stand out from competitors via branding and video.

Johnson and Perrott in Douglas were awarded Best Social Media in Munster. This is judged on the best use of social media as both a sales and brand-building tool. Special attention is paid to the regularity of posting and balance when it comes to content.

Due to Covid-19, the ceremony took place over a live stream and was hosted by Ger Toher, Chief Operating Officer of CarsIreland.ie.

Head of Motor Finance at Ulster Bank’s Lombard, Donal Walsh said;

“Car dealers across Ireland have been working really hard over the past year to meet the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, adapting and innovating as they go, so Ulster Bank’s Lombard is delighted to be in a position to help reward some of this brilliant work. We’re proud to once again support the CarsIreland.ie Dealer Awards, as part of our ongoing successful partnership with CarsIreland.ie. and would like to congratulate the winners, and all nominees, from across the automotive industry. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers in the months ahead and wish all car dealers across Ireland continued success in 2021.”

Ger Toher, COO of CarsIreland.ie, said: