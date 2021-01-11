LEAGUE OF IRELAND: Cork City FC #Soccer are sign Steven Beattie

11 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

The 32-year-old returns to the club after a spell in the United States with Chattanooga Red Wolves, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was thrilled to be back on Leeside: “I am just delighted to be back. It is obviously very different from 2016/17/18, but it is a new challenge and I am home. I always wanted to come back at some stage, now I am here and I want to enjoy my football again. I know Colin very well from playing with him in 2015; a great man, a brilliant coach and he did a fantastic job at the academy. I just want to get started now and try to get the club back to where it belongs.”

“It’s a young squad and I think that’s why Colin and Cotts wanted to bring me in, because of my experience. I followed the academy closely when I was here; a lot of those young lads are now making the step-up to the first team, and there is a real bedrock of young, Cork talent here now. If I can help those young lads in any way I can, I will do so.”

“When I left I didn’t think I would get the chance to play in Turner’s Cross again, but I saw what has gone on over the last couple of years and I just really wanted to get back and play my part in getting this club back to the Premier Division. I don’t care how young or inexperienced our squad is; Colin and Cotts will get the boys ready to go.”

“I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with the fans here, and I was a fan for the two years I was away. It hurt me, like it hurt the fans, to see what the club was going through. They know I will do my all to get this club back to where it belongs.”

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we would be competitive. Competitive is the least we can be and, with a guy like Colin at the helm, we will definitely be competitive.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the signing, saying: “It’s great to have Beats back. He has been a fantastic player for the club, won a lot of trophies and he brings a lot of experience into the dressing room. He can play in a number of different positions; he is one of those players who can play anywhere. He will give us everything he has, and those are the kind of players we want.”

“Everybody knows him and everybody has respect for him, so he will be a massive figure inside in that dressing room. He will be one of the senior players, and he is a great addition to our squad.”