Cobh remains a bottleneck with just one bridge at Belvelly

12 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Following yet another incident on Belvelly Bridge yesterday, causing delays and blocking access to Great Island and Cobh, Cork East TD Seán Sherlock called on the Minister for Transport and the local authority to speed up works on identifying options to improve access and safety for Cobh via the Fota road.

Deputy Sherlock said he has been raising this consistently in conjunction with Fellow Labour politician Cllr Cathal Rasmussen who lives in Cobh. Sherlock said this issue was here pre-COVID and needs resolution

“We simply cannot countenance that happening or an incident occurring on the island stopping emergency services again. The Minister and Local Authority need to speed things up.” he said.



Above: The scenic, yet singular, Belvelly bridge is a bottleneck. If there is a road accident. Another issue is seasonal road flooding which can render approaches impassible.