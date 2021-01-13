A ‘Ministerial Order’ could stop construction on lands of former Mother and Baby Homes – says @SeanSherlockTD

13 January 2021

By Tom Collins

Cork East TD and member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children, Equality and Disability, Seán Sherlock has called on the Government and the Minister for Housing to examine using Ministerial directives under the Planning Act to halt any developments on Mother & Baby Homes like Bessborough and elsewhere, and examine what other statutory powers may be available to act.

Deputy Sherlock said:

“There are currently two planning applications active on the Bessborough site, causing great distress to survivors. This development process should now be halted.

“Given the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report yesterday, and the sheer scale of the hurt and pain experienced by women and children, the Minister for Housing must now use his own powers to protect the lands from development. He can do this by issuing guidelines under Section 28 of the Planning Act. The government must also examine what other statutory powers are available to allow it to act.

“Survivors need time to understand what the report means for them. They should not have the fear of development on contested lands hanging over them also. The Taoiseach and the Minister for Children have expressed concern about this development. That concern must be given weight through [a] Ministerial directive.

“There must be a full examination of the grounds and I understand this will be covered by legislation covering Tuam and other sites including Bessborough. In the meantime planning and development should be halted and I would call on the Minister to use his powers to achieve that.”

Notes

