Overall job vacancies in Cork down 8% year-on-year

22 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Job vacancies experienced 5% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q4 2020

Overall vacancies remain below pre-Covid levels, down 23% year-on-year

Most resilient sectors include healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, and IT

Tourism, travel, and hospitality remain the most vulnerable

IrishJobs.ie GM Orla Moran: “When we look at our latest IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index, what becomes apparent is the sheer resilience of Irish businesses who have adapted and adjusted quickly to the new Covid reality.”

Despite being in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 cases, Ireland’s employment market shows positive signs of recovery as job vacancies see 5% quarter-on-quarter increase, according to the latest (Q4 2020) Jobs Index from e-recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie.

The index, which analyses quarterly job vacancy data, reveals that job postings for Q4 2020 were 23% lower when compared to Q4 2019, demonstrating the overall impact of the pandemic on the employment market.

However, in contrast to the March–May lockdown, when economic activity ground to a halt, the employment market was more resilient in the final quarter of the year as businesses showed signs of adapting to the new Covid reality.

According to the data, overall job vacancies increased by 5% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3, despite the introduction of Level 5 (October/November) and Level 3 (December) public health restrictions.

Sectoral analysis

The most resilient sectors in 2020 include:

Science, pharmaceutical and food (+161% YoY increase in job vacancies, +34% QoQ)

Medical professionals and healthcare (+123% YoY, +4% QoQ)

IT (+49% YoY, +19% QoQ)

Construction (+5% YoY, + 31% QoQ).

Each of these sectors posted both year-on-year (2019 vs 2020) growth and quarterly (Q3 2020 vs Q4 2020) growth in job vacancy creation, according to the report.

Other sectors posting vacancy growth in Q4, despite experiencing year-on-year declines, include publishing, media and creative arts (+67%), customer service, call centres and languages (+13%), HR & recruitment (+8%), and sales (+4%).

However, sectors most vulnerable to a tightening of public health restrictions, including the tourism, travel, and airlines (-96% YoY, -36% QoQ), hotels and catering (-82% YoY, -25% QoQ), and beauty, hair care, leisure and sport sectors (-56% YoY, -12% QoQ), continue to bear the brunt of the Covid-19 downturn.

Continued growth of remote work

The index also shows a sharp demand for remote working opportunities, with a 53% increase in people searching for work-from-home roles from January 2020 to December 2020.

In correlation, the number of jobs that offer working-from-home as a location, has increased by 1754% compared to this time last year, with a quarterly increase of 50% (Q3 2020 vs Q4 2020).

Insight

Orla Moran, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, said: