Travelmaster Events Ireland are Cork finalist in the National Enterprise Awards

22 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael Senator, Tim Lombard, has sent best wishes to local company Travelmaster Events Ireland, who are representing Cork in the National Enterprise Awards, the finalists for which were announced Tuesday.

Travelmaster provides transport to events including concerts, festivals and sporting fixtures all over Ireland. Customers book individual bus seats from their local pick-up point in a dedicated same-day service, providing a technologically advanced, cost effective, safe and environmentally friendly transport option to and from their chosen event.

Senator Lombard said; “The National Enterprise Awards Final will take place virtually on the 11th February and I send every best wish to Travelmaster Events Ireland, announced this week as a finalist by the County Local Enterprise Office.

“The National Enterprise Awards celebrate small businesses and recognise excellence in exporting, sustainability and innovation. The finalists are competing for a €50,000 prize fund which goes to the overall winner, as well as eight regional awards.

“This year there will also be two new award categories that reflect the challenging business conditions that companies have faced because of the pandemic and Brexit. The Pivot Award will be presented to a company which has successfully pivoted their business in the face of challenging conditions in the last 12 months. The Brexit Ready Award will be presented to a company who have excelled in their preparation for Brexit particularly where it would have created specific challenges for them as a business.”

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, said; “Through the National Enterprise Awards, we celebrate the very best in small local companies who are leading in their field of business expertise. Over the past 20 years, the awards have been the benchmark for excellence in micro-enterprise across the country. Looking at the list of winners, finalists and participants through the years, it is easy to be inspired by our talented businesses and people who are the backbone of outstanding Irish entrepreneurs, many of whom are trading successfully across the globe. This year’s finalists are no different with some exceptional companies shortlisted. The very best of luck to all finalists and no doubt they will continue to grow beyond this and become part of Ireland’s growing international business community.

Senator Lombard continued; “I applaud County Local Enterprise Office for the invaluable work it continues to do for encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in Cork. Other great initiatives include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme and National Women’s Enterprise Day.

“Established by the Fine Gael government in 2014, LEOs are a huge support to anyone looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them expand or adapt their business to meet today’s challenges. They provide hugely important mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses, and anyone who would like to avail of their services should check out www.LocalEnterprise.ie.”