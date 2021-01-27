High hopes for another Cork victory in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

27 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year eight students from Co. Cork won prizes in the event which is now in its 67th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 24th March. Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com